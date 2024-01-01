Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Alanson
  • /
  • Alanson Dairy Queen - 8143 US-31, Alanson, MI 49706
Main picView gallery

Alanson Dairy Queen - 8143 US-31, Alanson, MI 49706

Open today 11:45 AM - 9:15 PM

review star

No reviews yet

8143 US-31, Alanson, MI 49706

Alanson, MI 49706

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:45 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:45 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:45 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 9:15 pm

Location

8143 US-31, Alanson, MI 49706, Alanson MI 49706

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jerk-N-Depot - 7568 U.S. 31
orange starNo Reviews
7568 U.S. 31 Alanson, MI 49706
View restaurantnext
Petoskey Brewing
orange star4.3 • 833
1844 M 119 Petoskey, MI 49770
View restaurantnext
Thai Orchid Cuisine - Petoskey - 433 E Mitchell St
orange starNo Reviews
433 E Mitchell St Petoskey, MI 49770
View restaurantnext
Tap 30 - 422 E Mitchell St
orange starNo Reviews
422 E Mitchell St Petoskey, MI 49770
View restaurantnext
Parkside Deli, Petoskey
orange star4.6 • 104
313 Howard St Petoskey, MI 49770
View restaurantnext
Roast & Toast
orange star4.7 • 881
309 E Lake St Petoskey, MI 49770
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Alanson

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Leland

No reviews yet

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Alanson Dairy Queen - 8143 US-31, Alanson, MI 49706

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston