Go
Toast

Alaro Craft Brewery

An upscale brewery restaurant with a focus on well designed & executed handcrafted beer, food & craft Cocktails. Using local farms for beer & food, we focus on seasonal, shareable food with a Spanish flair. Located in the historic location of Sacramento's first craft brewery.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • ICE CREAM • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

2004 Capitol Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (731 reviews)

Popular Items

Fall Farro Salad$16.00
Our Fall Farro Salad with Roasted Butternut, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Green
Apple, Feta, Farro & Sherry Vinaigrette.
(Vegetarian)
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Pan Seared Brussels Sprouts, Spanish Chorizo, Shallots, Garlic, Sherry Vinegar. (Gluten Free)
California Fish and Chips$22.00
We call ours "California Fish and Chips". We take this British favorite and give it a fresh NorCal influence! We use our housemade Pale Ale to beer batter the locally caught Wild California Rock Cod, then pair it with Mustard Slaw & our famous Fries and Caper Aioli!
French Dip Sandwich$21.00
7oz thinly sliced Beef. Caramelized Onions & Creamed Horseradish on a Hogie Roll with Jus with choice of side.
*Option to add Swiss Cheese
Kennebec Fries & Aioli$6.00
(Vegetarian, Gluten-free) Crispy, Salty and perfectly Spiced French Fries served with Garlic Aioli
Hogs & Rocks$18.00
Tender Braised Pork Cheeks,
Sweet Manila Clams & Crispy Potatoes
over a Rich & Savory Paprika Sauce. Garnished with our housemade Aioli. Served with Pain Levain Toast.
House Green Salad$10.00
(Vegan and gluten-free) Baby Greens, Cherry Tomato, Radish, Cucumber, Radicchio, Champagne Vinaigrette
Fried Pickles with Caper Aioli$9.00
Deliciously addictive & crispy Tempura-Battered Fried Dill Pickles.
(Vegetarian, Gluten Free)
(Hold Aioli for Vegan option)
Alaro Pub Burger$19.00
5 Dot Ranch Grass-Fed Beef, Cheddar, Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Pickles, & Mayo on a Village Bakery Brioche Bun. ⁠ Choice of house-made Chips, Fries or Salad.
Create your own 4 Pack!$20.00
Mix and match any four 500ml bottles of your choice for just $20!
*some style limitations may apply
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Pet Friendly
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2004 Capitol Ave

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bombay Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chef's Dinner

No reviews yet

Tickets on sale now for our February Chef's Dinner! A 3 course dinner with drink pairings on February 1st at 6pm.

Midtown Spirits

No reviews yet

The First Distillery in Sacramento since Prohibition!

Just Eat Takeout

No reviews yet

Jet's American Grill & Bar. In the Heart of Midtown Sacramento. Serving late night eats and entertainment 7 days a week!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston