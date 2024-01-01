Alaska Chopped and Chowdered
Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
4403 Spenard Rd, Anchorage AK 99517
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mission Coffee - 1741 West Northern Lights
No Reviews
1741 West Northern Lights Anchorage, AK 99517
View restaurant
Peppercinis Catering - 239 E 26th Avenue
No Reviews
239 E 26th Avenue Anchorage, AK 99503
View restaurant
ALTURA BISTRO - 4240 Old Seward Highway
No Reviews
4240 Old Seward Highway Anchorage, AK 99503
View restaurant