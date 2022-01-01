Go
Alatri Bros

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

4926 Cordell Avenue • $$

Avg 4.2 (313 reviews)

Popular Items

Multi Carne$15.00
pepperoni | sausage | pancetta |
bell pepper | mozzarella | tomato sauce
Jorges Inferno$14.00
basil pesto | pepperoni | fresno peppers | olives | garlic | mozzarella | tomato sauce
Exotic Mushroom$15.00
cremini | shiitake | trumpet | fontina | mushroom duxelles sauce
Arugula & Pear Salad$9.00
Gorgonzola cheese | candied pecans | sherry vinaigrette
Brussel Sprouts$9.00
flash fried | housemade hot sauce | blue cheese dressing
Tomato & Mozzarella Pie$13.00
fresh mozzarella | oregano | tomato sauce
Meatball Pie$14.00
chicken or beef meatballs | mozzarella | tomato sauce | parsley
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine | focaccia crisps | anchovy | lemon garlic dressing
Margherita$13.00
fresh mozzarella | basil | tomato sauce
Salsiccia$15.00
sausage | pepperoni | portobello | pepper flakes | parmesan | oregano | mozzarella | tomato sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4926 Cordell Avenue

Bethesda MD

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
