Alaura Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

36 S Broadway • $

Avg 4.9 (304 reviews)

Popular Items

Mint Chip
Mint ice cream with chocolate chips. Allergens: Dairy, Corn, Soy
Cookie Monster
E.T. Special
Chocolate ice cream with Reese's Pieces and peanut butter swirl.Allergens: Dairy, Corn, Soy, Peanuts
Chocolate
Rich and decadent chocolate ice cream made with Ghirardelli chocolate.Allergens: Diary, Corn, Soy
Cookie Butter Crunch
Parent Trap
Peanut Butter ice cream with oreo cookie pieces. Allergens: Dairy, Corn, Wheat, Soy
Vanilla Bean
The classic flavor made the right way with real vanilla extract and real ground vanilla beans.Allergens: Dairy, Corn
American Classic$4.99
Rustic white bread with American cheese grilled golden brown.
Dirt
Chocolate ice cream with Oreo cookie pieces.Allergens: Dairy, Corn, Wheat, Soy
Belgian Frites$5.99
Double fried, house cut fries. Our frites are a simple pleasure; potatoes twice fried in a dedicated fryer with pure canola oil then dusted with sea salt. Vegan and Gluten Free, served with your choice of two dipping sauces.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

36 S Broadway

Pitman NJ

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
