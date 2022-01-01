Go
ALAVITA - An Italian Joint

ÀLAVITA is all about fresh pasta and local ingredients—from Tortellini to Rigatoni, Linguini to Pappardelle—created freshly every day using Northwest flour and local farm fresh eggs. A restaurant whose name means “to life,” (Well actually two words– ‘alla’ ‘vita’ –that we put together to create one…ÀLAVITA) is a great place for celebrating life with good friends, business associates and family alike.

199 N 8th St

Popular Items

Grilled Artichoke Hearts(gf)(v)$13.00
Basil-truffle aioli, 15 year aged balsamic, pecorino Toscano
Black Ravioli$25.00
Stuffed with butter poached shrimp & fennel pollen, lobster claw, lemonfennel-thyme infused Cloverleaf cream sauce
Tagliatelle and Meatball Meal (for 2)$48.00
House-made pasta with our signature bolognese. Served with a house salad, dressing of choice, locally baked bread and our vanilla budino with warm salted caramel for dessert!
Caesar(gfo)(v)$12.00
Gem lettuce, spiced hazelnuts, macerated onions, brown butter bread crumbs,
Grana Padano crisp, Tahini dressing
Pistachio Florentine Cannoli (gf)$10.00
Coffee cream, Cloverleaf whipped ricotta-mascarpone, chocolate nibs, Chambord 'soaked' berries, mint
Tagliatelle(gfo)$22.00
Signature three meat bolognese, Grana Padano
Pasta To Go
House made fresh pasta - Tagliatelle, or Pappardelle. $8 PER POUND.
Signature Sauce Choices…Traditional Red Sauce, Bolognese Meat Sauce, or Creamy Bechamel Sauce. $6 PER 8oz.
Beet And Citrus Salad$15.00
Arugula, candied hazelnuts, crème fraîche, supreme citrus, micro basil, spiced honey vinaigrette
Short Rib Gnudi (gfo)$30.00
Black truffle butter, King Trumpet mushrooms, crisped pancetta, black garlic sugo, crème fraîche
Pappardelle(gfo)$22.00
Spicy pork sausage, oil cured rapini, cherry tomatoes, Grana Padano
Location

Boise ID

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
