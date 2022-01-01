Go
Albany Ale And Oyster

Now offering dine in takeout Monday - Sunday 12-8pm

281 New Scotland Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

GRAZE BOX$75.00
ASSORTMENT OF CHARCUTERIE, CHEESE, ACCOUTREMENTS
CHEDDAR & CHIVE PRETZEL$10.00
house baked and salted served with warm blend of fontina, cheddar and chives
TOMATO BASIL SOUP$8.00
our creamy tomato basil soup topped with grilled cheese croutons.
HELDERBERG$14.00
mixed greens, apples, pears, toasted pecans, goat cheese and a maple vinaigrette.
KIMCHI TURKEY REUBEN$14.00
roasted turkey, spicy kimchi, gruyere, sriracha Russian and marbled rye.
KALE CAESAR$14.00
blended baby kale and romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, croutons, crispy prosciutto and shaved Parmesan.
PANZANELLA$14.00
mixed greens, cherry tomato, olives, cucumber, roasted red peppers, basil, fresh mozzarella and a house vinaigrette served with toasted flatbread points.
CAPRESE$12.00
fresh mozzarella, oil cured tomatoes, basil pesto, balsamic on ciabatta.
FRENCH DIP$15.00
slow roasted prime rib, horseradish sauce, country bread, fontina cheese and stout au jus.
ALBANY'S BEST REUBEN$15.00
Albany state national corned beef, barrel aged sauerkraut, smoked Swiss and marbled rye.
Location

Albany NY

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

