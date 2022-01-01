Albany restaurants you'll love

Albany restaurants
Toast
  • Albany

Albany's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Must-try Albany restaurants

Little Star Pizza Solano image

 

Little Star Pizza Solano

1181 Solano Avenue, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
12" Small Thin Build Your Own$17.00
Please choose this option if you want to add your own toppings. Choose Cheese Only if you would like a plain cheese pizza.
One Side Parmesan Cheese
To reduce waste, please add this item if you would like us to include it in your order.
12" Deep Little Star$33.00
Spinach blended with ricotta & feta, mushrooms, onions, choice of fresh or roasted garlic
More about Little Star Pizza Solano
Benchmark Pizzeria image

 

Benchmark Pizzeria

1568 Oakview Ave, Kensington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
K-Ninos Pizza$13.00
Same size as adult but kid friendly grated mozzarella, providing classic kids cheese pizza!
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Benchmark Chocolate Chip Cookie: Valhrona Chocolate, Black Cyprus Sea Salt
Sage Pizza$18.00
Garlic, Fresh Mozzarella, Brown Butter, Grana
More about Benchmark Pizzeria
Sumo Sushi image

 

Sumo Sushi

977 San Pablo Ave, Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California Hand Roll$5.50
More about Sumo Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

Zaytoon

1133 Solano ave, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Zaytoon
