Roti in
Albany
/
Albany
/
Roti
Albany restaurants that serve roti
Sistory Thai Kitchen - 1233 San Pablo Avenue
1233 San Pablo Avenue, Berkeley
No reviews yet
Roti Dip
$8.00
Crispy roti served with yellow curry sauce
Roti
$3.50
More about Sistory Thai Kitchen - 1233 San Pablo Avenue
Everest Kitchen
1150 Solano Ave, Albany
No reviews yet
Roti
$4.00
Vegan
More about Everest Kitchen
