Albany restaurants you'll love

Go
Albany restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Albany

Albany's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Korean
Soul Food
Scroll right

Must-try Albany restaurants

The Madison Theatre image

 

The Madison Theatre

1036 Madison Ave, Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Madison Burger$14.00
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard
10 Wings$14.00
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
More about The Madison Theatre
The Skinny Pancake - Albany image

 

The Skinny Pancake - Albany

1 Steuben Street, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lumberjack$10.00
North County Smokehouse ham and Cabot cheddar in a savory crepe
Johnny Crepe$13.00
Local maple BBQ pulled pork, maple BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, and Cabot cheddar in a cornmeal crepe with a side of local coleslaw
Veggie Monster$11.00
Roasted squash, baby spinach, caramelized onions, Cabot cheddar, and basil-sunflower seed pesto
More about The Skinny Pancake - Albany
Ramen, BBQ & Sushi image

 

Ramen, BBQ & Sushi

1 Crossgates Mall Road, Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Create Your Own Ramen$8.00
Start with the base of soup then add any number of toppings and optional flavor toppings to create a dish that fits the unique flavor profile of yourself! Served with green onion.
Seafood Ramen$18.00
Clear vegetable broth, served with Shrimp, Scallops, Crabmeat, Squid, Ajitama (seasoned soft-boiled egg), bamboo shoot, Wakame seaweed, mushrooms & green onions.
Pork Chaushu Steamed Buns$8.00
Two pieces of steamed buns: pork chashu with mayo and green onions
More about Ramen, BBQ & Sushi
Albany Ale And Oyster image

 

Albany Ale And Oyster

281 New Scotland Ave., Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ALBANY'S BEST REUBEN$15.00
Albany state national corned beef, barrel aged sauerkraut, smoked Swiss and marbled rye.
TOMATO BASIL SOUP$8.00
our creamy tomato basil soup topped with grilled cheese croutons.
GRAZE BOX$75.00
ASSORTMENT OF CHARCUTERIE, CHEESE, ACCOUTREMENTS
More about Albany Ale And Oyster
Bountiful Bread image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Bountiful Bread

1475 Western Ave, Albany

Avg 3.9 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Soup & Sandwich Combo$13.00
1/2 of any menu sandwich with a cup of soup of your choice.
Upgrade to a bowl of soup for only $1.00 more.
Add bread for $0.80.
Vermont Turkey$13.00
Roasted turkey, sage stuffing, cheddar, and cranberry mayonnaise on multi-grain bread.
Chicken Pesto$13.00
Roasted sliced chicken, provolone, roasted red peppers, red onions, and basil pesto, on a Ciabatta roll.
More about Bountiful Bread
City Line Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

City Line Bar & Grill

1200 Western Ave, Albany

Avg 4.3 (1796 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CL Classic Burger$15.00
Signature Blend Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Cheese, Pickle, House Fries.
Muther Clucker$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Brie, Arugula, Melba, Garlic Aioli, Rosemary
Ciabatta, Hand Cut Fries
Tuscan Chicken$15.00
Pecan-Crusted Chicken, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze, Garlic Aioli, Ciabatta, House Fries
More about City Line Bar & Grill
Margarita City image

 

Margarita City

1118 Central Ave., Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FIESTA TACO TRAY No Drink$55.00
18 Crispy or Soft Tacos - choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Comes with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, chips & a pitcher of margarita or bucket of beers.
Poco Chimichangas$11.00
Six mini chimichangas with choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef served with cheese dip.
Quesadilla Grande$8.00
A 10-inch flour tortilla grilled and folded with cheese. Comes with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about Margarita City
Jack's Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Jack's Oyster House

42 State Street, Albany

Avg 4.2 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Additional Yams$15.00
Berkshire Pork Rack For 4$150.00
Chairman’s Reserve Beef Tenderloin for 8$480.00
More about Jack's Oyster House
Epicurean Feast image

 

Epicurean Feast

26 Corporate Circle, Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Patty
Griddled sausage patty
Soup - Cup$1.35
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
Bagel Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours)
More about Epicurean Feast
The Mughal Palace image

 

The Mughal Palace

138 Washington Ave, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Saag Paneer$9.99
Homemade cottage cheese cooked with fresh spinach, seasoning and spices
Chole Bathure$12.99
Chick pea curry serve with deep fried puff bread
Aloo Tikki$3.99
Mashed Potato patties dipped in chick pea batter and fried golden brown
More about The Mughal Palace
Pearl's Bagels & Bakery image

 

Pearl's Bagels & Bakery

16 Picotte Drive, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Everything Bagel$2.00
Vegan
Nutella & Peanut Butter Challah Pocket$4.00
More about Pearl's Bagels & Bakery
J and A Italian - Stuyvesant Plaza image

 

J and A Italian - Stuyvesant Plaza

1475 Western Ave, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
HH Wings Garlic Parm$7.00
More about J and A Italian - Stuyvesant Plaza
Spinners image

 

Spinners

22 Picotte Drive, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce with shredded slaw, pickles, and roasted garlic aioli served on a salt and pepper bun.
More about Spinners
Maggie's Cafe image

 

Maggie's Cafe

1186 Western Ave, Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Maggie's Cafe
Lanie's Cafe image

 

Lanie's Cafe

471 Albany Shaker Rd., Loudonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Lanie's Cafe
Genoa Importing image

 

Genoa Importing

435 Loudon Rd, Loudonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Genoa Importing
Bellini's Counter - New Scotland Ave image

 

Bellini's Counter - New Scotland Ave

33 New Scotland Ave, Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bellini's Counter - New Scotland Ave
Bellini's Counter - Stuyvesant Plaza image

 

Bellini's Counter - Stuyvesant Plaza

1475 Western Ave, Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bellini's Counter - Stuyvesant Plaza
Restaurant banner

 

The Cloud Food Hall

55 Columbia street, Albany

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pineapple + Coconut Rum$12.00
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$13.00
Passion Fruit + Vodka$12.00
More about The Cloud Food Hall
Restaurant banner

 

Route 20 Cafe

1823 Western Ave, Albany

Avg 5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Potatoes$2.99
Hash Brown Patty$1.99
Corned Hash$6.49
More about Route 20 Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Wizard Burger

74 North Pearl Street, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bilbo-Q$10.99
Potato Bun - Impossible Patty - American Cheese - Onion Rings - Pickled Jalapeno - BBQ
The Raptor$8.99
Cripsy "Chicken" - Ranch - Lettuce
Orc Popper$13.99
Potato Bun - Impossible Patty - Cream Cheese - American Cheese - Pickled Jalapeno - Beer Battered Onion Rings - Melba Sauce.
More about Wizard Burger
Restaurant banner

 

K Plate Korean - Troy

193 lark st, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about K Plate Korean - Troy
Provence image

 

Provence

1475 Western Ave, Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Provence
Peaches Cafe image

 

Peaches Cafe

1475 Western Ave, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Peaches Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Professor Java’s Coffee Sanctuary

145 Wolf Rd, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Professor Java’s Coffee Sanctuary
Restaurant banner

 

Albany Stadium Restaurant and Bar

51 S. Pearl Street, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Albany Stadium Restaurant and Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Dawn's Victory Sports Cafe - ACCOUNT

10 Sheridan Ave, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Dawn's Victory Sports Cafe - ACCOUNT
Restaurant banner

 

Martel's Restaurant - Capital Hills - ACCOUNT

65 O'Neil Road, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Martel's Restaurant - Capital Hills - ACCOUNT

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Albany

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Pretzels

Map

More near Albany to explore

Troy

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Clifton Park

No reviews yet

Rensselaer

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston