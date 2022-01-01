Albany restaurants you'll love
The Madison Theatre
1036 Madison Ave, Albany
|Popular items
|Madison Burger
|$14.00
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard
|10 Wings
|$14.00
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.00
The Skinny Pancake - Albany
1 Steuben Street, Albany
|Popular items
|Lumberjack
|$10.00
North County Smokehouse ham and Cabot cheddar in a savory crepe
|Johnny Crepe
|$13.00
Local maple BBQ pulled pork, maple BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, and Cabot cheddar in a cornmeal crepe with a side of local coleslaw
|Veggie Monster
|$11.00
Roasted squash, baby spinach, caramelized onions, Cabot cheddar, and basil-sunflower seed pesto
Ramen, BBQ & Sushi
1 Crossgates Mall Road, Albany
|Popular items
|Create Your Own Ramen
|$8.00
Start with the base of soup then add any number of toppings and optional flavor toppings to create a dish that fits the unique flavor profile of yourself! Served with green onion.
|Seafood Ramen
|$18.00
Clear vegetable broth, served with Shrimp, Scallops, Crabmeat, Squid, Ajitama (seasoned soft-boiled egg), bamboo shoot, Wakame seaweed, mushrooms & green onions.
|Pork Chaushu Steamed Buns
|$8.00
Two pieces of steamed buns: pork chashu with mayo and green onions
Albany Ale And Oyster
281 New Scotland Ave., Albany
|Popular items
|ALBANY'S BEST REUBEN
|$15.00
Albany state national corned beef, barrel aged sauerkraut, smoked Swiss and marbled rye.
|TOMATO BASIL SOUP
|$8.00
our creamy tomato basil soup topped with grilled cheese croutons.
|GRAZE BOX
|$75.00
ASSORTMENT OF CHARCUTERIE, CHEESE, ACCOUTREMENTS
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bountiful Bread
1475 Western Ave, Albany
|Popular items
|Soup & Sandwich Combo
|$13.00
1/2 of any menu sandwich with a cup of soup of your choice.
Upgrade to a bowl of soup for only $1.00 more.
Add bread for $0.80.
|Vermont Turkey
|$13.00
Roasted turkey, sage stuffing, cheddar, and cranberry mayonnaise on multi-grain bread.
|Chicken Pesto
|$13.00
Roasted sliced chicken, provolone, roasted red peppers, red onions, and basil pesto, on a Ciabatta roll.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
City Line Bar & Grill
1200 Western Ave, Albany
|Popular items
|CL Classic Burger
|$15.00
Signature Blend Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Choice of Cheese, Pickle, House Fries.
|Muther Clucker
|$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Brie, Arugula, Melba, Garlic Aioli, Rosemary
Ciabatta, Hand Cut Fries
|Tuscan Chicken
|$15.00
Pecan-Crusted Chicken, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Balsamic Glaze, Garlic Aioli, Ciabatta, House Fries
Margarita City
1118 Central Ave., Albany
|Popular items
|FIESTA TACO TRAY No Drink
|$55.00
18 Crispy or Soft Tacos - choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Comes with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, chips & a pitcher of margarita or bucket of beers.
|Poco Chimichangas
|$11.00
Six mini chimichangas with choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef served with cheese dip.
|Quesadilla Grande
|$8.00
A 10-inch flour tortilla grilled and folded with cheese. Comes with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Jack's Oyster House
42 State Street, Albany
|Popular items
|Additional Yams
|$15.00
|Berkshire Pork Rack For 4
|$150.00
|Chairman’s Reserve Beef Tenderloin for 8
|$480.00
Epicurean Feast
26 Corporate Circle, Albany
|Popular items
|Sausage Patty
Griddled sausage patty
|Soup - Cup
|$1.35
Check out our weekly café menu for today's offering!
|Bagel Sandwich
Freshly cracked cage free egg, choice of cheese (Only available during breakfast hours)
The Mughal Palace
138 Washington Ave, Albany
|Popular items
|Saag Paneer
|$9.99
Homemade cottage cheese cooked with fresh spinach, seasoning and spices
|Chole Bathure
|$12.99
Chick pea curry serve with deep fried puff bread
|Aloo Tikki
|$3.99
Mashed Potato patties dipped in chick pea batter and fried golden brown
Pearl's Bagels & Bakery
16 Picotte Drive, Albany
|Popular items
|Everything Bagel
|$2.00
Vegan
|Nutella & Peanut Butter Challah Pocket
|$4.00
J and A Italian - Stuyvesant Plaza
1475 Western Ave, Albany
|Popular items
|HH Wings Garlic Parm
|$7.00
Spinners
22 Picotte Drive, Albany
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce with shredded slaw, pickles, and roasted garlic aioli served on a salt and pepper bun.
Bellini's Counter - New Scotland Ave
33 New Scotland Ave, Albany
Bellini's Counter - Stuyvesant Plaza
1475 Western Ave, Albany
The Cloud Food Hall
55 Columbia street, Albany
|Popular items
|Pineapple + Coconut Rum
|$12.00
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake
|$13.00
|Passion Fruit + Vodka
|$12.00
Route 20 Cafe
1823 Western Ave, Albany
|Popular items
|Side of Potatoes
|$2.99
|Hash Brown Patty
|$1.99
|Corned Hash
|$6.49
Wizard Burger
74 North Pearl Street, Albany
|Popular items
|Bilbo-Q
|$10.99
Potato Bun - Impossible Patty - American Cheese - Onion Rings - Pickled Jalapeno - BBQ
|The Raptor
|$8.99
Cripsy "Chicken" - Ranch - Lettuce
|Orc Popper
|$13.99
Potato Bun - Impossible Patty - Cream Cheese - American Cheese - Pickled Jalapeno - Beer Battered Onion Rings - Melba Sauce.
Provence
1475 Western Ave, Albany
Peaches Cafe
1475 Western Ave, Albany
Professor Java’s Coffee Sanctuary
145 Wolf Rd, Albany
Albany Stadium Restaurant and Bar
51 S. Pearl Street, Albany
Dawn's Victory Sports Cafe - ACCOUNT
10 Sheridan Ave, Albany
Martel's Restaurant - Capital Hills - ACCOUNT
65 O'Neil Road, Albany