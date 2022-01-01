Albany American restaurants you'll love

Go
Albany restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Albany

Albany Ale And Oyster image

 

Albany Ale And Oyster

281 New Scotland Ave., Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ALBANY'S BEST REUBEN$15.00
Albany state national corned beef, barrel aged sauerkraut, smoked Swiss and marbled rye.
TOMATO BASIL SOUP$8.00
our creamy tomato basil soup topped with grilled cheese croutons.
GRAZE BOX$75.00
ASSORTMENT OF CHARCUTERIE, CHEESE, ACCOUTREMENTS
More about Albany Ale And Oyster
City Line Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

City Line Bar & Grill

1200 Western Ave, Albany

Avg 4.3 (1796 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Tenders$12.00
House Made Fried or Grilled Chicken Strips, Carrots, Celery, Choice of Wing Sauce, Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Mozzarella Planks$14.00
Housemade, Panko-Breaded. Choice of Marinara or Melba Sauce
California Club$16.00
House Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cauliflower Bread, House Fries
More about City Line Bar & Grill
Jack's Oyster House image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Jack's Oyster House

42 State Street, Albany

Avg 4.2 (519 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Local Roasted Chicken For 4$120.00
Chairman’s Reserve Beef Tenderloin for 4$250.00
Berkshire Pork Rack For 4$150.00
More about Jack's Oyster House
Restaurant banner

 

Route 20 Cafe

1823 Western Ave, Albany

Avg 5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Egg Cheese$5.25
Egg Cheese$4.50
All-American Burger$8.49
More about Route 20 Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Albany

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Albany to explore

Troy

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Clifton Park

No reviews yet

Rensselaer

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston