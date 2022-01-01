Albany bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Albany
More about The Madison Theatre
The Madison Theatre
1036 Madison Ave, Albany
|Popular items
|Madison Burger
|$14.00
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard
|10 Wings
|$14.00
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$14.00
More about Albany Ale And Oyster
Albany Ale And Oyster
281 New Scotland Ave., Albany
|Popular items
|ALBANY'S BEST REUBEN
|$15.00
Albany state national corned beef, barrel aged sauerkraut, smoked Swiss and marbled rye.
|TOMATO BASIL SOUP
|$8.00
our creamy tomato basil soup topped with grilled cheese croutons.
|GRAZE BOX
|$75.00
ASSORTMENT OF CHARCUTERIE, CHEESE, ACCOUTREMENTS
More about City Line Bar & Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
City Line Bar & Grill
1200 Western Ave, Albany
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
House Made Fried or Grilled Chicken Strips, Carrots, Celery, Choice of Wing Sauce, Ranch or Bleu Cheese
|Mozzarella Planks
|$14.00
Housemade, Panko-Breaded. Choice of Marinara or Melba Sauce
|California Club
|$16.00
House Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Cauliflower Bread, House Fries