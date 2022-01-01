Albany sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Albany
More about Bountiful Bread
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bountiful Bread
1475 Western Ave, Albany
|Popular items
|Soup & Sandwich Combo
|$13.00
1/2 of any menu sandwich with a cup of soup of your choice.
Upgrade to a bowl of soup for only $1.00 more.
Add bread for $0.80.
|Vermont Turkey
|$13.00
Roasted turkey, sage stuffing, cheddar, and cranberry mayonnaise on multi-grain bread.
|Chicken Pesto
|$13.00
Roasted sliced chicken, provolone, roasted red peppers, red onions, and basil pesto, on a Ciabatta roll.
More about Spinners
Spinners
22 Picotte Drive, Albany
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce with shredded slaw, pickles, and roasted garlic aioli served on a salt and pepper bun.