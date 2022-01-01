Albany sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Albany

Bountiful Bread image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Bountiful Bread

1475 Western Ave, Albany

Avg 3.9 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Soup & Sandwich Combo$13.00
1/2 of any menu sandwich with a cup of soup of your choice.
Upgrade to a bowl of soup for only $1.00 more.
Add bread for $0.80.
Vermont Turkey$13.00
Roasted turkey, sage stuffing, cheddar, and cranberry mayonnaise on multi-grain bread.
Chicken Pesto$13.00
Roasted sliced chicken, provolone, roasted red peppers, red onions, and basil pesto, on a Ciabatta roll.
More about Bountiful Bread
Spinners image

 

Spinners

22 Picotte Drive, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce with shredded slaw, pickles, and roasted garlic aioli served on a salt and pepper bun.
More about Spinners
Maggie's Cafe image

 

Maggie's Cafe

1186 Western Ave, Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Maggie's Cafe
Genoa Importing image

 

Genoa Importing

435 Loudon Rd, Loudonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Genoa Importing

