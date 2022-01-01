Albany salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Albany
More about The Mughal Palace
The Mughal Palace
138 Washington Ave, Albany
|Popular items
|Saag Paneer
|$9.99
Homemade cottage cheese cooked with fresh spinach, seasoning and spices
|Chole Bathure
|$12.99
Chick pea curry serve with deep fried puff bread
|Aloo Tikki
|$3.99
Mashed Potato patties dipped in chick pea batter and fried golden brown
More about Spinners
Spinners
22 Picotte Drive, Albany
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce with shredded slaw, pickles, and roasted garlic aioli served on a salt and pepper bun.