Albany salad spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try salad spots in Albany

The Mughal Palace image

 

The Mughal Palace

138 Washington Ave, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Saag Paneer$9.99
Homemade cottage cheese cooked with fresh spinach, seasoning and spices
Chole Bathure$12.99
Chick pea curry serve with deep fried puff bread
Aloo Tikki$3.99
Mashed Potato patties dipped in chick pea batter and fried golden brown
More about The Mughal Palace
Spinners image

 

Spinners

22 Picotte Drive, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce with shredded slaw, pickles, and roasted garlic aioli served on a salt and pepper bun.
More about Spinners
Maggie's Cafe image

 

Maggie's Cafe

1186 Western Ave, Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Maggie's Cafe
Lanie's Cafe image

 

Lanie's Cafe

471 Albany Shaker Rd., Loudonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Lanie's Cafe

