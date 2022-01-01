Bisque in Albany

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Albany restaurants that serve bisque
Toro Table
111 Wolf Road, Colonie
No reviews yet
Butternut Squash Bisque
$7.95
roasted pumpkin seeds, Mexican crema, cilantro
More about Toro Table
677 Prime
677 Broadway, Albany
No reviews yet
Lobster Bisque
$18.00
old bay cracker, sweet corn cream, tarragon aioli, sherry
More about 677 Prime
