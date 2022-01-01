Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Albany

Go
Albany restaurants
Toast

Albany restaurants that serve bisque

Consumer pic

 

Toro Table

111 Wolf Road, Colonie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Butternut Squash Bisque$7.95
roasted pumpkin seeds, Mexican crema, cilantro
More about Toro Table
Consumer pic

 

677 Prime

677 Broadway, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Bisque$18.00
old bay cracker, sweet corn cream, tarragon aioli, sherry
More about 677 Prime

Browse other tasty dishes in Albany

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Tamales

Calamari

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Enchiladas

Cheesecake

Map

More near Albany to explore

Troy

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston