Cake in Albany

Albany restaurants
Albany restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

The Skinny Pancake - Albany

1 Steuben Street, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blueberry Frumple Cake$6.00
A frumpled sweet crepe topped with VT blueberry compote
More about The Skinny Pancake - Albany
Bountiful Bread image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Bountiful Bread

1475 Western Ave, Albany

Avg 3.9 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Robin's Egg Cake
**Pre-order for pickup Friday 4/15 or Saturday 4/16 Only** Robin's Egg/Easter themed decorated cake in your choice of vanilla or chocolate
GF Honey Almond Cake Slice$4.25
Carrot Cake Cookie$2.75
More about Bountiful Bread
Margarita City image

 

Margarita City

1118 Central Ave., Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Cakes$5.75
7 Layer Chocolate Cake$8.95
More about Margarita City

