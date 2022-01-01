Cake in Albany
Albany restaurants that serve cake
The Skinny Pancake - Albany
1 Steuben Street, Albany
|Blueberry Frumple Cake
|$6.00
A frumpled sweet crepe topped with VT blueberry compote
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bountiful Bread
1475 Western Ave, Albany
|Robin's Egg Cake
**Pre-order for pickup Friday 4/15 or Saturday 4/16 Only** Robin's Egg/Easter themed decorated cake in your choice of vanilla or chocolate
|GF Honey Almond Cake Slice
|$4.25
|Carrot Cake Cookie
|$2.75