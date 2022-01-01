Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Albany
/
Albany
/
Calamari
Albany restaurants that serve calamari
Kazan BBQ and Ramen
1 Crossgates Mall Road, Albany
No reviews yet
Crispy Calamari
$9.00
fried squid with katsu sauce
More about Kazan BBQ and Ramen
677 Prime
677 Broadway, Albany
No reviews yet
Calamari
$19.00
peppadews, garlic, arugula, sweet chili glaze
More about 677 Prime
Browse other tasty dishes in Albany
Chicken Wraps
French Fries
Fudge
Avocado Salad
Quesadillas
Coleslaw
Fried Rice
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Albany to explore
Troy
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Schenectady
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Clifton Park
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Latham
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Rensselaer
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
East Greenbush
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
New Lebanon
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(985 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(262 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(385 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(734 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston