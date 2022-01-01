Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Albany

Go
Albany restaurants
Toast

Albany restaurants that serve calamari

Ramen, BBQ & Sushi image

 

Kazan BBQ and Ramen

1 Crossgates Mall Road, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Calamari$9.00
fried squid with katsu sauce
More about Kazan BBQ and Ramen
Consumer pic

 

677 Prime

677 Broadway, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$19.00
peppadews, garlic, arugula, sweet chili glaze
More about 677 Prime

Browse other tasty dishes in Albany

Chicken Wraps

French Fries

Fudge

Avocado Salad

Quesadillas

Coleslaw

Fried Rice

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Albany to explore

Troy

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (985 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (385 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (734 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston