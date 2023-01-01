Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese pizza in
Albany
/
Albany
/
Cheese Pizza
Albany restaurants that serve cheese pizza
The Madison Theatre
1036 Madison Ave, Albany
No reviews yet
Cheese Pizza
$15.00
More about The Madison Theatre
Legends Pizza - 98 Wolf Road
98 Wolf Road, Colonie
No reviews yet
Cheese Pizza
$0.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
More about Legends Pizza - 98 Wolf Road
Browse other tasty dishes in Albany
Bisque
Mac And Cheese
Salmon Rolls
Cheesecake
Crispy Tacos
Fajitas
Chicken Sandwiches
Street Tacos
More near Albany to explore
Troy
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Schenectady
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Clifton Park
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Latham
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Rensselaer
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
East Greenbush
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
New Lebanon
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1130 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(322 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(412 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston