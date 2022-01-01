Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Albany

Go
Albany restaurants
Toast

Albany restaurants that serve chef salad

Chef Salad image

 

Epicurean Feast

26 Corporate Circle, Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$0.00
Freshly prepared, turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, hard boiled eggs, greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, shredded carrots
More about Epicurean Feast
Restaurant banner

 

Route 20 Cafe

1823 Western Ave, Albany

Avg 5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$10.99
More about Route 20 Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Albany

Omelettes

Cheesecake

French Fries

Chocolate Cake

Salmon

Burritos

Chicken Wraps

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Albany to explore

Troy

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (344 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (645 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston