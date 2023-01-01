Chicken fajitas in Albany
Margarita City
1118 Central Ave., Albany
|Chicken & Beef Fajita
|$0.00
Grilled chicken and steak strips cooked with fresh onion, bell pepper and spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and three flour tortillas.
Toro Cantina
111 Wolf Road, Colonie
|Chicken and Steak Fajitas
|$32.95
grilled chicken breast and skirt steak, peppers, onions, ancho butter, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, black beans
|Steak, Shrimp, and Chicken Fajitas
|$36.95
grilled skirt steak, chicken breast, and shrimp, peppers, onions, ancho butter, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, black beans
|Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas
|$32.95
grilled chicken breast and shrimp, peppers, onions, ancho butter, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, black beans