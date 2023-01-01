Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Albany

Go
Albany restaurants
Toast

Albany restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Margarita City image

 

Margarita City

1118 Central Ave., Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Beef Fajita$0.00
Grilled chicken and steak strips cooked with fresh onion, bell pepper and spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and three flour tortillas.
More about Margarita City
Consumer pic

 

Toro Cantina

111 Wolf Road, Colonie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken and Steak Fajitas$32.95
grilled chicken breast and skirt steak, peppers, onions, ancho butter, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, black beans
Steak, Shrimp, and Chicken Fajitas$36.95
grilled skirt steak, chicken breast, and shrimp, peppers, onions, ancho butter, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, black beans
Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas$32.95
grilled chicken breast and shrimp, peppers, onions, ancho butter, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, black beans
More about Toro Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Albany

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Soup

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Nuggets

Map

More near Albany to explore

Troy

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1152 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (420 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (846 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston