Chicken salad in Albany

Albany restaurants
Albany restaurants that serve chicken salad

Bountiful Bread image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Bountiful Bread

1475 Western Ave, Albany

Avg 3.9 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Quart Chicken Salad$9.00
Bowl Chicken Salad$4.50
Cup Chicken Salad$3.00
More about Bountiful Bread
Margarita City image

 

Margarita City

1118 Central Ave., Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Charbroiled Chicken Salad$12.00
A juicy charbroiled chicken breast over a bed of fresh romaine and iceberg blend, diced tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Avocado Chicken Salad$13.00
Crispy mixed greens with tender charbroiled chicken breast, avocados, tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Apple Chicken Salad$14.00
Fresh romaine and iceberg mix, red and green apples, dried cranberries, feta cheese and sliced almonds. Served with our special mango chipotle dressing.
More about Margarita City

