Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Albany

Go
Albany restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Albany
  • /
  • Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Albany restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Albany Ale And Oyster image

 

Albany Ale And Oyster

281 New Scotland Ave., Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
ROMESCO CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$14.00
More about Albany Ale And Oyster
Main pic

 

Primrose Cafe

677 Broadway, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Special: Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.50
chicken salad, mixed greens , tomatoes ,
red onion, on sourdough
More about Primrose Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Albany

Flan

Greek Salad

Crispy Chicken

Fajitas

Cheesecake

Peanut Butter Cookies

Burritos

Chicken Soup

Map

More near Albany to explore

Troy

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (856 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston