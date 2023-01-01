Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad sandwiches in
Albany
/
Albany
/
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Albany restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
Albany Ale And Oyster
281 New Scotland Ave., Albany
No reviews yet
ROMESCO CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
$14.00
More about Albany Ale And Oyster
Primrose Cafe
677 Broadway, Albany
No reviews yet
Special: Chicken Salad Sandwich
$7.50
chicken salad, mixed greens , tomatoes ,
red onion, on sourdough
More about Primrose Cafe
