Chicken sandwiches in Albany

Albany restaurants
Albany restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich image

 

Epicurean Feast

26 Corporate Circle, Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$6.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
More about Epicurean Feast
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich image

 

Spinners

22 Picotte Drive, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce with shredded slaw, pickles, and roasted garlic aioli served on a salt and pepper bun.
More about Spinners
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich image

 

b.good

1475 Western Ave, Ste #38, Albany

No reviews yet
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about b.good

