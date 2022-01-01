Chicken sandwiches in Albany
Albany restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Epicurean Feast
26 Corporate Circle, Albany
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.00
Grilled or crispy chicken, with your favorite toppings
Spinners
22 Picotte Drive, Albany
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce with shredded slaw, pickles, and roasted garlic aioli served on a salt and pepper bun.
b.good
1475 Western Ave, Ste #38, Albany
|Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg