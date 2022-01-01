Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Albany

Albany restaurants
Albany restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Bountiful Bread image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Bountiful Bread

1475 Western Ave, Albany

Avg 3.9 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Cranberry Chicken Wrap$14.00
Tarragon chicken salad, cran-grape mix, spring mix, and cheddar, rolled into a wheat wrap. Served with a side of the day and a pickle.
More about Bountiful Bread
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Epicurean Feast

26 Corporate Circle, Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
More about Epicurean Feast
Item pic

 

The Mughal Palace

138 Washington Ave, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
chicken Tikka Roll Wrap$6.99
More about The Mughal Palace
Southwest Chicken Wrap image

 

b.good

1475 Western Ave, Ste #38, Albany

No reviews yet
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
More about b.good

