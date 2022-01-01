Chicken wraps in Albany
Albany restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bountiful Bread
1475 Western Ave, Albany
|Cranberry Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
Tarragon chicken salad, cran-grape mix, spring mix, and cheddar, rolled into a wheat wrap. Served with a side of the day and a pickle.
Epicurean Feast
26 Corporate Circle, Albany
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.00
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, crisp lettuce, hot sauce, choice of wrap
b.good
1475 Western Ave, Ste #38, Albany
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat