Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Albany

Go
Albany restaurants
Toast

Albany restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Consumer pic

 

The Scene Coffee & Cocktails

1671 Western Ave, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate croissant$4.25
More about The Scene Coffee & Cocktails
Item pic

 

Primrose Cafe

677 Broadway, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
More about Primrose Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Albany

Chicken Soup

Flan

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Caesar Salad

Cookies

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Avocado Toast

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Albany to explore

Troy

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1395 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (319 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (518 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (947 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston