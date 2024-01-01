Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate croissants in
Albany
/
Albany
/
Chocolate Croissants
Albany restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
The Scene Coffee & Cocktails
1671 Western Ave, Albany
No reviews yet
Chocolate croissant
$4.25
More about The Scene Coffee & Cocktails
Primrose Cafe
677 Broadway, Albany
No reviews yet
Chocolate Croissant
$3.50
Chocolate Croissant
$3.50
More about Primrose Cafe
