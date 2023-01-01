Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Albany
/
Albany
/
Clams
Albany restaurants that serve clams
Albany Ale And Oyster
281 New Scotland Ave., Albany
No reviews yet
CLAM CHOWDER
$10.00
NE CLAM CHOWDER
$12.00
More about Albany Ale And Oyster
Route 20 Cafe - 1823 Western Ave
1823 Western Ave, Albany
Avg 5
(41 reviews)
New England Clam Chowder
$4.99
More about Route 20 Cafe - 1823 Western Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Albany
Oreo Cheesecake
Garden Salad
Tuna Salad
Chicken Wraps
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chicken Salad
Fajitas
Chicken Tortilla Soup
More near Albany to explore
Troy
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Schenectady
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Clifton Park
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Latham
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Rensselaer
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
East Greenbush
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
New Lebanon
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1202 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(252 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(279 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(433 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(864 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston