Clams in Albany

Albany restaurants
Albany restaurants that serve clams

Albany Ale And Oyster image

 

Albany Ale And Oyster

281 New Scotland Ave., Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
CLAM CHOWDER$10.00
NE CLAM CHOWDER$12.00
More about Albany Ale And Oyster
Restaurant banner

 

Route 20 Cafe - 1823 Western Ave

1823 Western Ave, Albany

Avg 5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder$4.99
More about Route 20 Cafe - 1823 Western Ave

