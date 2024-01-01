Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Corned beef and cabbage in
Albany
/
Albany
/
Corned Beef And Cabbage
Albany restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage
Albany Ale And Oyster
281 New Scotland Ave., Albany
No reviews yet
CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE STEW
$10.00
More about Albany Ale And Oyster
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bountiful Bread - Guilderland
1475 Western Ave, Albany
Avg 3.9
(809 reviews)
Corned beef & cabbage
$16.50
More about Bountiful Bread - Guilderland
