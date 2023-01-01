Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crispy tacos in
Albany
/
Albany
/
Crispy Tacos
Albany restaurants that serve crispy tacos
Margarita City
1118 Central Ave., Albany
No reviews yet
Kids Crispy Taco
$7.99
Crispy Tacos (3)
$8.50
Side- Crispy Taco
$3.50
More about Margarita City
Toro Cantina
111 Wolf Road, Colonie
No reviews yet
Crispy Ahi Tuna Tacos
$19.95
soy-lime marinade, red onion, avocado, cilantro, crispy corn tortilla
More about Toro Cantina
