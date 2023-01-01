Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg sandwiches in
Albany
/
Albany
/
Egg Sandwiches
Albany restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Primrose Cafe
677 Broadway, Albany
No reviews yet
Egg Salad Sandwich
$6.95
Egg Salad Mayo, Mustard, Salt & Pepper
Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
More about Primrose Cafe
Route 20 Cafe - 1823 Western Ave
1823 Western Ave, Albany
Avg 5
(41 reviews)
Steak and Eggs Sandwich
$7.99
More about Route 20 Cafe - 1823 Western Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Albany
Curry
Bisque
Calamari
White Pizza
Chocolate Cake
Salmon Rolls
Oreo Cheesecake
Crispy Tacos
More near Albany to explore
Troy
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Schenectady
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Clifton Park
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Latham
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Rensselaer
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
East Greenbush
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
New Lebanon
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1172 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(277 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(426 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(854 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston