Egg sandwiches in Albany

Albany restaurants
Albany restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Item pic

 

Primrose Cafe

677 Broadway, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$6.95
Egg Salad Mayo, Mustard, Salt & Pepper
Choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
More about Primrose Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Route 20 Cafe - 1823 Western Ave

1823 Western Ave, Albany

Avg 5 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Steak and Eggs Sandwich$7.99
More about Route 20 Cafe - 1823 Western Ave

