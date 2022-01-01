Enchiladas in Albany
Albany restaurants that serve enchiladas
Toro Table
111 Wolf Road, Colonie
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$24.95
three cheeses, salsa ranchera, salsa verde, cilantro crema, cotija cheese, served with yellow rice, refried beans
|Enchilada Family Pack
|$49.95
Available Monday - Thursday ONLY
Takeout ONLY
Includes:
1 pan of enchiladas
1 large ensalada mixta
1 pint of cilantro rice
1 pint of black beans
choice of side: fried sweet plantains with cotija cheese OR fried potatoes with chipotle aioli
Margarita City
1118 Central Ave., Albany
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$18.00
Two chicken enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce and Parmesan cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
|Enchiladas Supreme
|$19.00
Four enchiladas, one beef, one chicken, one shredded beef and one cheese, covered with ranchero sauce and shredded cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
|Enchiladas San Miguel
|$18.00
Three chicken enchiladas covered with chipotle sauce and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice