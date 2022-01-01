Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Albany

Go
Albany restaurants
Toast

Albany restaurants that serve fajitas

Consumer pic

 

Toro Table

111 Wolf Road, Colonie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Burrito$18.75
your choice of protein, sauteed peppers and onions, yellow rice, black beans, filled and smothered with queso fundido and salsa ranchera
Chicken and Steak Fajitas$31.95
grilled chicken breast and skirt steak, peppers, onions, ancho butter, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, black beans
Steak, Shrimp, and Chicken Fajitas$36.95
grilled skirt steak, chicken breast, and shrimp, peppers, onions, ancho butter, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, black beans
More about Toro Table
Item pic

 

Margarita City

1118 Central Ave., Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Taco Salad$18.00
Fajitas Lunch # 3$12.00
Fajitas Express. Chicken or beef served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas
Fajita Nachos$18.00
More about Margarita City

Browse other tasty dishes in Albany

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chef Salad

Cobb Salad

Chicken Salad

Avocado Salad

Map

More near Albany to explore

Troy

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (995 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (741 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston