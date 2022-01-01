Fudge in Albany

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Albany restaurants that serve fudge
Albany Ale And Oyster
281 New Scotland Ave., Albany
No reviews yet
13 LIQUID DBL FUDGE CROWLER
$13.00
More about Albany Ale And Oyster
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bountiful Bread - Guilderland
1475 Western Ave, Albany
Avg 3.9
(809 reviews)
10 Pack Fudge Fancy
$7.00
10 Pack Fudge Fancies
$8.00
More about Bountiful Bread - Guilderland
