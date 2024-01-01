Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Albany

Albany restaurants
Albany restaurants that serve garlic bread

Item pic

 

Legends

98 Wolf Road, Colonie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Bread$3.99
More about Legends
Item pic

 

Loch & Quay - 414 Broadway

414 Broadway, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Garlic Bread$12.00
Mozzarella & Parmesan cheese, house-made garlic compound butter, topped with pizza seasonings on toasted ciabatta
More about Loch & Quay - 414 Broadway

