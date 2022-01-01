Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Albany

Albany restaurants
Albany restaurants that serve lobsters

Ramen, BBQ & Sushi image

 

Ramen, BBQ & Sushi

1 Crossgates Mall Road, Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Tempura Roll$17.00
More about Ramen, BBQ & Sushi
b8cc8dcd-acee-4cc6-9bd9-e8fe23e6c76b image

 

Albany Ale And Oyster

281 New Scotland Ave., Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
LOBSTER KIMCHI REUBEN$29.00
LOBSTER COBB$27.00
smoked prosciutto wrapped lobster tail over mixed greens with avocado, cherry tomato, hard broiled egg, crumbled bleu cheese and house vinaigrette.
LOBSTER SALAD ROLL$27.00
lobster salad lightly dressed with creamy citrus and tarragon on a grilled new England style roll.
More about Albany Ale And Oyster

