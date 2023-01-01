Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Albany

Go
Albany restaurants
Toast

Albany restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Margherita Pizza image

 

The Madison Theatre

1036 Madison Ave, Albany

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$15.00
More about The Madison Theatre
Main pic

 

Legends Pizza - 98 Wolf Road

98 Wolf Road, Colonie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Margherita Pizza$0.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Garlic & Olive Oil
More about Legends Pizza - 98 Wolf Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Albany

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Fish And Chips

Mac And Cheese

Chocolate Cake

White Pizza

Taco Salad

Cappuccino

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Albany to explore

Troy

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1131 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston