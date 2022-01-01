Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Albany

Albany restaurants
Toast

Albany restaurants that serve omelettes

Farmhouse Omelette image

 

Cafe Madison Loudon Plaza

376 Northern Blvd., Albany

No reviews yet
Delivery
Farmhouse Omelette$14.00
Irish bacon, potato, onion, tomato, cheddar.
More about Cafe Madison Loudon Plaza
Bountiful Bread image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Bountiful Bread

1475 Western Ave, Albany

Avg 3.9 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Healthy Omelette$13.00
Two egg whites and one whole egg omelette stuffed with mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, and pepper jack. Served with your choice of toast (two pieces)
Caprese Omelette$14.00
A three-egg omelette stuffed with baby spinach, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and topped with crispy prosciutto. Served with your choice of toast (two pieces).
Build Your Own Omelette$14.00
More about Bountiful Bread
Farmhouse Omelette image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Madison Albany

1108 Madison Ave, Albany

Avg 4.1 (710 reviews)
Farmhouse Omelette$14.00
Irish bacon, potato, onion, tomato, cheddar.
More about Cafe Madison Albany

