Omelettes in Albany
Albany restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Cafe Madison Loudon Plaza
Cafe Madison Loudon Plaza
376 Northern Blvd., Albany
|Farmhouse Omelette
|$14.00
Irish bacon, potato, onion, tomato, cheddar.
More about Bountiful Bread
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bountiful Bread
1475 Western Ave, Albany
|Healthy Omelette
|$13.00
Two egg whites and one whole egg omelette stuffed with mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, bell peppers, and pepper jack. Served with your choice of toast (two pieces)
|Caprese Omelette
|$14.00
A three-egg omelette stuffed with baby spinach, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and topped with crispy prosciutto. Served with your choice of toast (two pieces).
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$14.00