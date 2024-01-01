Paninis in Albany
The Scene Coffee & Cocktails
1671 Western Ave, Albany
|Turkey & Cheese Panini
|$13.50
Turkey, tomato, cheddar, garlic aioli
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, pesto, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, arugula
Loch & Quay - 414 Broadway
414 Broadway, Albany
|Ham, Apple, Swiss Panini
|$16.00
Ham, sliced apples, Swiss cheese & house-made Loch mustard on toasted white bread
|Caprese Panini
|$16.00
Fresh mozzarella, basil & tomato on toasted ciabatta with balsamic glaze
|Turkey Panini
|$17.00
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, tomato & mayo on toasted white bread