Pretzels in Albany

Albany restaurants that serve pretzels

The Madison Theatre

1036 Madison Ave, Albany

Pretzels$12.00
Served with our signature queso cheese sauce
Albany Ale And Oyster

281 New Scotland Ave., Albany

CHEDDAR&CHIVE PRETZEL$10.00
house baked and salted served with warm blend of fontina, cheddar and chives
HOT PRETZEL$9.00
house baked and salted served with ipa mustard and honey mustard.
CINNAMON SUGAR DIPPED PRETZEL$9.00
served with warm chocolate ganache for dipping.
