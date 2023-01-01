Pretzels in Albany
Albany restaurants that serve pretzels
More about The Madison Theatre
The Madison Theatre
1036 Madison Ave, Albany
|Pretzels
|$12.00
Served with our signature queso cheese sauce
More about Albany Ale And Oyster
Albany Ale And Oyster
281 New Scotland Ave., Albany
|CHEDDAR&CHIVE PRETZEL
|$10.00
house baked and salted served with warm blend of fontina, cheddar and chives
|HOT PRETZEL
|$9.00
house baked and salted served with ipa mustard and honey mustard.
|CINNAMON SUGAR DIPPED PRETZEL
|$9.00
served with warm chocolate ganache for dipping.