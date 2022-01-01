Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rugelach in
Albany
/
Albany
/
Rugelach
Albany restaurants that serve rugelach
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bountiful Bread
1475 Western Ave, Albany
Avg 3.9
(809 reviews)
Rugelach
$3.25
More about Bountiful Bread
Pearl's Bagels & Bakery
16 Picotte Drive, Albany
No reviews yet
Assorted Flavor Rugelach Box
Single Flavor Half Dozen Rugelach Box
$9.00
More about Pearl's Bagels & Bakery
Browse other tasty dishes in Albany
Omelettes
Grilled Chicken
Nachos
Kimchi
Chicken Sandwiches
Chocolate Cake
Cookies
Cheesecake
More near Albany to explore
Troy
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Schenectady
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Clifton Park
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Latham
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Rensselaer
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
East Greenbush
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
New Lebanon
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(828 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(224 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(328 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston