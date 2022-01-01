Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Albany
/
Albany
/
Scallops
Albany restaurants that serve scallops
Kazan BBQ and Ramen
1 Crossgates Mall Road, Albany
No reviews yet
Spicy Scallop roll
$8.00
More about Kazan BBQ and Ramen
677 Prime
677 Broadway, Albany
No reviews yet
Seared Jumbo Dayboat Scallops
$52.00
honeynut squash risotto, apple and beet slaw, citrus butter, toasted pumpkin seeds
More about 677 Prime
Browse other tasty dishes in Albany
Filet Mignon
Chicken Soup
Curry
Avocado Salad
Cobb Salad
Chicken Noodles
Tortilla Soup
Tamales
More near Albany to explore
Troy
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Schenectady
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Clifton Park
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Latham
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Rensselaer
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
East Greenbush
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
New Lebanon
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(957 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(208 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(250 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(364 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(718 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston