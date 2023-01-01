Shrimp fajitas in Albany
Albany restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
More about Margarita City
Margarita City
1118 Central Ave., Albany
|Shrimp Fajita
|$25.00
Grilled shrimps cooked with fresh onion, bell pepper and spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and three flour tortillas.
More about Toro Cantina
Toro Cantina
111 Wolf Road, Colonie
|Steak, Shrimp, and Chicken Fajitas
|$36.95
grilled skirt steak, chicken breast, and shrimp, peppers, onions, ancho butter, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, black beans
|Steak and Shrimp Fajitas
|$32.95
grilled skirt steak and shrimp, peppers, onions, ancho butter, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, black beans
|Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas
|$32.95
grilled chicken breast and shrimp, peppers, onions, ancho butter, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, black beans