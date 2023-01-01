Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Albany

Albany restaurants
Albany restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Margarita City image

 

Margarita City

1118 Central Ave., Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fajita$25.00
Grilled shrimps cooked with fresh onion, bell pepper and spices. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and three flour tortillas.
More about Margarita City
Consumer pic

 

Toro Cantina

111 Wolf Road, Colonie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak, Shrimp, and Chicken Fajitas$36.95
grilled skirt steak, chicken breast, and shrimp, peppers, onions, ancho butter, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, black beans
Steak and Shrimp Fajitas$32.95
grilled skirt steak and shrimp, peppers, onions, ancho butter, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, black beans
Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas$32.95
grilled chicken breast and shrimp, peppers, onions, ancho butter, lettuce, cheese, salsa verde, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, flour tortillas, cilantro rice, black beans
More about Toro Cantina

