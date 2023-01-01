Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Albany

Go
Albany restaurants
Toast

Albany restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Margarita City image

 

Margarita City

1118 Central Ave., Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos(3)$14.50
More about Margarita City
Main pic

 

Druthers Brewing Company - Albany - 1053 Broadway

1053 Broadway, 12204

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$17.00
More about Druthers Brewing Company - Albany - 1053 Broadway

Browse other tasty dishes in Albany

French Fries

Fajitas

Chips And Salsa

Cake

Chimichangas

Chicken Nuggets

Calamari

Crispy Tacos

Map

More near Albany to explore

Troy

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Schenectady

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Saratoga Springs

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Clifton Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Latham

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rensselaer

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East Greenbush

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

New Lebanon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1172 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston