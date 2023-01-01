Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tacos in
Albany
/
Albany
/
Shrimp Tacos
Albany restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Margarita City
1118 Central Ave., Albany
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos(3)
$14.50
More about Margarita City
Druthers Brewing Company - Albany - 1053 Broadway
1053 Broadway, 12204
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tacos
$17.00
More about Druthers Brewing Company - Albany - 1053 Broadway
