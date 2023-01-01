Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Albany

Albany restaurants
Albany restaurants that serve street tacos

Item pic

 

Toro Table

111 Wolf Road, Colonie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Street Tacos$0.00
3 per order choice of protein, served street style with onion, cilantro, lime and house taco sauce, white corn tortillas
More about Toro Table
Margarita City image

 

Margarita City

1118 Central Ave., Albany

No reviews yet
Takeout
STREET TACOS - ALAMBRE$0.00
Grilled chicken, chorizo and bacon taco. Served w/ rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions, shredded cheese, hot sauce, chips & salsa.
STREET TACOS - CHK/STEAK$0.00
Grilled chicken or Asada (Steak) taco. Served w/ rice, refried beans, cilantro, onions, hot sauce, chips & salsa.
More about Margarita City

