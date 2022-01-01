Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tamales in
Albany
/
Albany
/
Tamales
Albany restaurants that serve tamales
Toro Table
111 Wolf Road, Colonie
No reviews yet
Tamale Bites
$8.95
crispy fried bite size pieces of pork tamales, cotija, pico de gallo, jalapeno ranch
More about Toro Table
Margarita City
1118 Central Ave., Albany
No reviews yet
(2) Dos Tamales
$9.00
Side Beef TAMALE
$3.99
More about Margarita City
Browse other tasty dishes in Albany
Chicken Soup
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Tortilla Soup
Caesar Salad
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Fajitas
Quesadillas
More near Albany to explore
Troy
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Schenectady
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Clifton Park
Avg 3.9
(11 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Latham
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Rensselaer
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
East Greenbush
Avg 4.9
(3 restaurants)
New Lebanon
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Glens Falls
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(995 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(216 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(284 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(262 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(390 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(741 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston