Albany restaurants you'll love

PASTA
Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
211 First Ave W, Albany
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
A Classic Italian layered dessert of rum soaked lady fingers, coffee and mascarpone cheese topped with cocoa.
|Insalata Caesar
|$7.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons in house made garlic and anchovy dressing.
|Pollo Parmigiana
|$19.00
Panko crusted chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and a side of fettuccine alfredo.
NOODLES
House of Noodle LLC
2025 Santiam Hwy SE, Albany
|Yellow Curry Chicken
|$15.95
Chicken, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, and onion.
|Garlic Lover
|$14.95
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp sauteed with roasted garlic and broccoli. Garnished with cilantro.
|Pad Thai
|$14.49
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp wok fried with pad Thai noodle, egg, bean sprouts, green onions, and topped with crushed peanuts.