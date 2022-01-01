Albany restaurants you'll love

Albany's top cuisines

Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Thai
Must-try Albany restaurants

Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant image

PASTA

Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant

211 First Ave W, Albany

Avg 4.7 (169 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tiramisu$8.00
A Classic Italian layered dessert of rum soaked lady fingers, coffee and mascarpone cheese topped with cocoa.
Insalata Caesar$7.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons in house made garlic and anchovy dressing.
Pollo Parmigiana$19.00
Panko crusted chicken breast topped with marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and a side of fettuccine alfredo.
More about Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
House of Noodle LLC image

NOODLES

House of Noodle LLC

2025 Santiam Hwy SE, Albany

Avg 4.8 (93 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Yellow Curry Chicken$15.95
Chicken, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, and onion.
Garlic Lover$14.95
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp sauteed with roasted garlic and broccoli. Garnished with cilantro.
Pad Thai$14.49
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or shrimp wok fried with pad Thai noodle, egg, bean sprouts, green onions, and topped with crushed peanuts.
More about House of Noodle LLC
Taqueria Alonzo image

TACOS

Taqueria Alonzo

250 SW Broadalbin, Albany

Avg 4.4 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Extra Chips & Salsa$3.00
Enchilada Con 3 Dinner$15.00
More about Taqueria Alonzo
