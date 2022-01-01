Albemarle restaurants you'll love
Albemarle's top cuisines
Must-try Albemarle restaurants
More about Harmancos
Harmancos
1407 East Main St, Albemarle
|Popular items
|20 wings
|$15.00
|Banana Pudding
|$2.50
|Fries
|$3.50
More about Coach's - Albemarle
Coach's - Albemarle
720 NC-24, Albemarle
|Popular items
|Chicken Pecan Apple Salad
|$10.99
|Traditional Wings
|Western Burger
|$10.49
More about Tiffany's at the Boardroom
Tiffany's at the Boardroom
135 W. Main St, Albemarle
|Popular items
|JAN 28th: Chris Wiles & Ben Jones
|$10.00
|JAN 14th: Cort McCown and Paul Synder
|$15.00
|FEB 25th Comedy Zone
|$10.00
More about Off the Square
Off the Square
114 South 2nd Street, Albemarle
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.00
grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese, tomato, caesar dressing
|Grilled Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
grilled chicken, fried mozzarella, arugula and fresh pesto on sourdough bread
|Cold Plate
|$10.00
house made chicken salad and pimento cheese with fresh seasonal fruit and pasta salad