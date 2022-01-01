Albemarle American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Albemarle

Harmancos image

 

Harmancos

1407 East Main St, Albemarle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bloomin' Onion$10.99
Hamburger Steak$10.99
Fries$3.50
More about Harmancos
Coach's - Albemarle image

 

Coach's - Albemarle

720 NC-24, Albemarle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Cheddar Jalapeno Burger$10.99
Boneless Wings
French Fries
More about Coach's - Albemarle
Tiffany's at the Boardroom image

 

Tiffany's at the Boardroom

135 W. Main St, Albemarle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MARCH 4th Comedy Zone$10.00
JAN 28th: Chris Wiles & Ben Jones$10.00
FEB 25th Comedy Zone$10.00
More about Tiffany's at the Boardroom
Restaurant banner

 

Off the Square

114 South 2nd Street, Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Chipotle Salmon$21.00
pan seared salmon, honey chipotle compound butter, sweet potato hash, chef's vegetable
Falafel Pita$11.00
fresh falafel, cucumber, tomato, pickled onion, house tzatziki on warm pita
Seasonal$12.00
local mixed greens, seasonal fruit, blue cheese crumbles, toasted pecans with house made raspberry vinaigrette
More about Off the Square

