Albemarle American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Albemarle
Harmancos
1407 East Main St, Albemarle
|Popular items
|Bloomin' Onion
|$10.99
|Hamburger Steak
|$10.99
|Fries
|$3.50
Coach's - Albemarle
720 NC-24, Albemarle
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheddar Jalapeno Burger
|$10.99
|Boneless Wings
|French Fries
Tiffany's at the Boardroom
135 W. Main St, Albemarle
|Popular items
|MARCH 4th Comedy Zone
|$10.00
|JAN 28th: Chris Wiles & Ben Jones
|$10.00
|FEB 25th Comedy Zone
|$10.00
Off the Square
114 South 2nd Street, Albemarle
|Popular items
|Honey Chipotle Salmon
|$21.00
pan seared salmon, honey chipotle compound butter, sweet potato hash, chef's vegetable
|Falafel Pita
|$11.00
fresh falafel, cucumber, tomato, pickled onion, house tzatziki on warm pita
|Seasonal
|$12.00
local mixed greens, seasonal fruit, blue cheese crumbles, toasted pecans with house made raspberry vinaigrette