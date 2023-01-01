Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Caesar salad in
Albemarle
/
Albemarle
/
Caesar Salad
Albemarle restaurants that serve caesar salad
Christines Wood Fire
197 N Second St, Albemarle
No reviews yet
Caesar Salad
$9.00
Romaine, Parm, Marinated Tomatoes, House Croutons, Caesar
More about Christines Wood Fire
Pizzantica
780 Leonard Ave, Albemarle
No reviews yet
Caesar Salad
$0.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded cheese and Caesar dressing
More about Pizzantica
Browse other tasty dishes in Albemarle
Shrimp Scampi
More near Albemarle to explore
Concord
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Kannapolis
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Matthews
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Indian Trail
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Lexington
No reviews yet
Lexington
No reviews yet
Monroe
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Asheboro
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(514 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Greensboro
Avg 4.4
(74 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(24 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(89 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(340 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1283 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(345 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(237 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(196 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston