Cannolis in
Albemarle
/
Albemarle
/
Cannolis
Albemarle restaurants that serve cannolis
Christines Wood Fire
197 N Second St, Albemarle
No reviews yet
Banana Pudding Cannoli
$11.00
More about Christines Wood Fire
Pizzantica
780 Leonard Ave, Albemarle
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$5.75
More about Pizzantica
