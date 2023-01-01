Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Albemarle

Go
Albemarle restaurants
Toast

Albemarle restaurants that serve cheesecake

Banner pic

 

Pizzantica

780 Leonard Ave, Albemarle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
NY Cheesecake$6.95
Strawberry or Chocolate
More about Pizzantica
Restaurant banner

 

Off the Square

114 South 2nd Street, Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (648 reviews)
Takeout
Apple cinnamon Cheesecake$9.00
More about Off the Square

Browse other tasty dishes in Albemarle

Salmon

Bruschetta

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Albemarle to explore

Concord

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Monroe

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (424 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1051 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (205 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (161 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston